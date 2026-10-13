Kerala Congress sacks worker for 'irresponsible' CJI post, deletes message after BJP criticism

The post, put out on Monday from Congress Keralam's official X account, went viral before being deleted. It had called for the CJI's resignation over his remarks on the Delhi protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

After a now-deleted social media post targeting CJI Surya Kant triggered backlash, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has removed the staff member responsible.

The post, put out on Monday from Congress Keralam's official X account, went viral before being deleted. It had called for the CJI's resignation over his remarks on the Delhi protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

According to KPCC president Sunny Joseph, the post was published without informing or consulting the state leadership.

KPCC to probe controversial post on CJI

Joseph said in a statement that the person responsible for the post has been removed.

“The person who posted an irresponsible message against Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, on the Congress party’s official X page without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership had been removed from the position," he said.

He said the KPCC would examine how the post came to be published.

He further clarified that the Congress does not question the impartiality of the judiciary and that social media posts expressing a contrary view do not represent the position of the state party leadership.

“Social media posts expressing views contrary to this position do not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership," he said.

BJP slams Congress

The row drew a strong reaction from the BJP, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharing a screenshot of the deleted post and accusing the Congress of attacking constitutional institutions.

Rijiju said he had earlier warned that the judiciary would be the Congress's next target.

“Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together," he wrote on X.

Protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable. Congress Party is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2026

The Congress has maintained that the post was not the official stand of its Kerala unit.

CJI remarks on Delhi protests spark row

The controversy began when CJI Surya Kant was asked about the protests against the CEC in Delhi and the restrictions imposed over them.

The CJI made the comments while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Vigyan Bhawan marking 33 years of the NHRC. “Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai,” he said.

He also underlined that the “doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody,” including ordinary citizens and lawmakers, responding to a query on his decision not to meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders had sought time with the CJI to submit a memorandum on alleged vote theft, demand resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and raise concerns about the SIR of electoral rolls.