Kerala Congress leader sparks outrage for forcefully hugging female MLA in Thiruvananthapuram, watch video

A video of Congress leader Cherian Philip attempting to hug Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, despite her visible discomfort, has gone viral.

A video from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram has triggered a storm on social media after senior Congress leader Cherian Philip was seen trying to hug newly elected Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, despite her apparent reluctance. The incident took place during a legislative party meeting and was captured on camera in the presence of party leaders and journalists.

The footage shows Bindu Krishna, 48, arriving at the KPCC office in a white and yellow saree. She is seen greeting media personnel and shaking hands with party workers before Cherian Philip, 71, approaches her. Krishna extends her hand for a handshake, but Philip reportedly moved forward to embrace her instead. In the video, he places one arm around her neck while attempting to lower her hand, prompting visible discomfort from Krishna. She appears to push him away and even steps back, yet Philip allegedly attempts a second hug before Krishna folds her hands and moves on.

Awkward moment at the KPCC meeting in Thiruvananthapuram as senior #Kerala #Congress leader Cherian Philip allegedly attempting to hug newly elected Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna even as she appeared uncomfortable and tried to move away. #Keralam pic.twitter.com/JcQqcjsUzS — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) May 7, 2026

Public Reaction and Criticism

The video quickly went viral, with netizens expressing strong criticism of Philip’s conduct. Many highlighted the importance of respecting personal boundaries, regardless of political stature or public context. Comments on social media described the act as inappropriate, with some users calling for both disciplinary and police action against the senior leader.

One social media user remarked, 'Whatever the intention was, when a woman clearly steps away and pushes someone aside, that boundary should be respected immediately. Public life and political seniority are never excuses for unwanted physical contact.'

Another user harshly referred to Philip as a 'vulture' for his actions, emphasising the discomfort of the MLA.

Concerns Over Workplace Conduct

Observers also pointed out the role of bystanders in the incident. Several journalists and party members present were seen smiling during the interaction, a detail that has attracted further criticism online. Many viewers suggested that the response of those around the incident reflected poorly on the party’s approach to professional conduct and respect for women leaders.

No Official Statements Yet

At the time of reporting, neither Cherian Philip nor Bindu Krishna had released an official statement addressing the incident. However, the viral nature of the video has already prompted widespread debate on social media about the treatment of women in politics and the importance of maintaining decorum during public events.

The incident has renewed discussions on accountability and respectful behaviour in political spaces, emphasising that public figures are expected to uphold standards of professionalism and personal respect.