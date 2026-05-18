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VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala chief minister with full Council of Ministers today

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Kerala CM VD Satheesan swearing-in ceremony: Ramesh Chennithala named Home Minister; Rahul Gandhi to attend

In the latest development, Ramesh Chennithala has confirmed that he will hold the Home portfolio in the UDF-led government. Stay tuned for further announcement for Kerala cabinet ministers.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 18, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

Kerala CM VD Satheesan swearing-in ceremony: Ramesh Chennithala named Home Minister; Rahul Gandhi to attend
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VD Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam at 10 am at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, along with his full Council of Ministers. The swearing-in ceremony marks the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power after a decade. Security has been heightened at the airport, as Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and several other leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are expected to arrive in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Keralam government. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will not attend, reportedly due to security concerns.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana would also attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

Kerala CM swearing-in ceremony: VD Satheesan, along with Cabinet ministers, to take oath

The 20-member Cabinet, including Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor, will also take oath along with Satheesan. Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh. Satheesan also announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

Ramesh Chennithala to take oath as Kerala Home Minister

In the latest development, Ramesh Chennithala has confirmed that he will hold the Home portfolio in the UDF-led government. "Today is an auspicious day for the people of Kerala because after 10 years, the UDF is coming to power... It is our bounden duty to give good governance to the people of Kerala. The new government is going to be sworn in today... I am going to take up the Home portfolio," Chennithala told the reporters ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. He also asserted that the new administration would fulfil the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Keralam Assembly election campaign.

"The duty of the Home Minister is to maintain the law and order situation in the state. We will try to give better administration and better law and order situation in the state of Kerala," Chennithala said. Referring to the Congress party's electoral commitments, the senior leader said the new government would implement the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign."Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has announced five guarantees. We are going to implement the five guarantees," Chennithala said. The five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi include free bus travel for women, Rs 1000 per month assistance for college-going girls, increasing welfare pensions to Rs 3000, Rs 25 lakh Oommen Chandy Health Insurance coverage for every family, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.

Kerala Election 2026 Result: UDF wins, ends LDF 10-year rule

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.The UDF registered a landslide victory in the elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML secured 22 seats. The LDF won 35 seats, while the BJP managed to win three constituencies.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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