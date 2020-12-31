Kerala Assembly passes resolution against new farm laws

A resolution against the contentious farm laws were passed in the Kerela Assembly on Thursday. The three contentious farm laws, which were introduced by the central government, were said to be "anti-farmer" and "pro-corporate" by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.

The resolution was moved in the special session convened in compliance with Covid-19 protocols to support the agitating farmers. The resolution stated that the center should withdraw all the three farm laws and the genuine concern of the farmers should be addressed by the government.

"The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration," said Vijayan while passing the resolution.

CM Vijayan along with the other members of the house wholeheartedly supported the resolution While Vijayan also said "At a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, the Central government has introduced and passed three new laws in Parliament that will have a major impact on the agricultural sector,"

Farmers' agitation at the national border is going on for over a month and the central government seems to be ignorant. The Chief Minister claimed that "The capital is witnessing the legendary struggle of the farmers. Farmers are protesting to scrap all three laws. The farmers are joining the struggle and fighting the extreme cold in Delhi. Thirty-two farmers lost their lives during the 35-day strike,". In the same statement, he further said that Kerala has vast experience in agriculture and any law brought forward should be carefully conceived and implemented.

"Kerala is a state that has successfully implemented the Land Reforms Act and has made excellent interventions in resolving agricultural crises with the participation of local bodies and co-operative terminations. After the Green Revolution in the country in the 1960s, a system was set up to provide foodgrain farmers with a minimum price for their produce, he added." However, support prices are only available for a few products. In many parts of the country, falling prices of agricultural products and farmer suicides have become major social problems," said Vijayan.

In the Kerela Assembly, the farm law was strongly condemned. CM Vijayan further said ''In this situation, the government should announce minimum support prices for more produce and take steps to make agriculture profitable, he added."In view of the above facts, it is reasonable for the farmers the backbone of the country to protest. The Kerala Assembly is urging the central government to scrap all the three laws,"

O Rajagopal, the lone BJP member in the state assembly raised some objections against some references in the resolution. But he did not object to it. Since November 26 the farmers have been continuously protesting on the different borders of the national capital.

The new introduced farm Bill is as follows Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)