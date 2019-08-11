Kerala: CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 3.7 lakh from passenger

He was unable to provide any document to the authorities for carrying the foreign currency, according to the release

A passenger was intercepted at Kannur airport and foreign currency worth Rs 3.7 lakh seized from him, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Sunday.

"On August 10 at about 5:10 pm at Kannur Airport, Kerala, on profiling basis, CISF personnel selected a passenger for random checking at the departure gate of the airport. During checking, CISF personnel detected 2,000 Omani Rial worth INR 3.70 lakh from the pocket of the cargo pant of the passenger," a CISF press release read.

"The passenger was later identified as Madambillath Saleem (32 yrs), an Indian national, who was supposed to fly to Dubai by GoAir flight No. G8-57," it said.

He was unable to provide any document to the authorities for carrying the foreign currency, according to the release.

Later, the passenger, along with the foreign currency, was handed over to Customs officials for pursuing legal action against him.