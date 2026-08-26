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Kerala Christian priest performs Hindu last rites for domestic help who raised his daughter for 26 years

Kerala's 88-year-old Payamma, who worked for 26 years with Christian priest Father O J Jacob's family and raised his daughter, died; her Hindu last rites were held at his house in Chottanikkara.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Kerala Christian priest performs Hindu last rites for domestic help who raised his daughter for 26 years
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A Christian priest's family in Kerala conducted Hindu last rites for their long-time domestic worker, Parvathi alias Payamma, who passed away at 88. The final rituals took place at the home of Father O J Jacob, an Orthodox Church priest, in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam district.

26 years as a family member

The priest's home was filled with Vedic hymns. Ritualistic lamps were lit, a Hindu priest chanted mantras, and neighbours and visitors gathered in the courtyard to pay respects. Payamma, an 88-year-old Hindu woman, had spent 26 years working for the Jacob family. Father Jacob said, “She stayed with us over the last 26 years and had gradually turned into a member of the house.”

At nine years old, Payamma became an orphan. Before joining the Jacob family in 2000, she spent more than 35 years working as a maid in various homes. Merin, Father Jacob's six-year-old daughter, was left behind after his wife died at that time. Parvathi cared for Merin and became a mother figure to her. Merin liked to call her Payamma, a short and endearing form of Parvathi. Payamma played the part of a mother by Merin's side in the chapel during her wedding. Payamma fell ill a week ago and was under palliative care before her death.

A mother figure for all

Her final rites were conducted at Father Jacob's house by distant relatives according to Hindu tradition, before her body was taken to the cremation ground. Chottanikkara panchayat member Aleena George remarked that Payamma had become a mother figure for all children in the area over the last two decades.

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"We all called her Payamma instead of Parvathi," she remarked. The mother, who had been abandoned as a kid, had developed an unbreakable bond with the family's existence, particularly that of the daughter she had reared with such love. Aleena added that many local girls who had grown up loving her came back on Monday to say goodbye for the last time.

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