Kerala Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Satheesan keeps Finance, Chennithala gets Home

Two days after VD Satheesan took oath as Kerala Chief Minister, the state government on Wednesday announced the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed cabinet. Among the portfolios, Chief Minister VD Satheesan has kept significant departments for himself, including Finance, Law.

Two days after VD Satheesan took oath as Kerala Chief Minister, the state government on Wednesday announced the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed cabinet. Among the portfolios, Chief Minister VD Satheesan has kept significant departments for himself, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports.

The Kerala Lok Bhavan issued a notification, according to which Satheesan will oversee a total of 35 departments, thereby taking direct control over various key administrative and policy matters in the state government.

Satheesan had recommended these allocations to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar soon after the swearing-in ceremony held on May 18, and the ministers received their respective department after the governor approved these recommendations, Lok Bhavan said on Wednesday.

List of ministers and their portfolio

-Ramesh Chennithala- The senior Congress leader has received the charge of the crucial Home and Vigilance departments. Along with this, he will also handle three additional portfolios in the Kerala cabinet: Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir.

VD Satheesan – Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Stamps and Stamp Duties, Ports, Law, Planning and Economic Affairs, General Administration, All India Services, Science and Technology, Disaster Management, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Election, Integration, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River Waters, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Railways, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Posts and Telegraphs.

Sunny Joseph: Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs and ANERT.

K Muraleedharan: Health, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, Ayush, Drugs Control, Food Safety and Devaswoms.

AP Anilkumar: Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records and Land Reforms.

PC Vishnunadh: Tourism, Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Kerala Chalachithra Academy and Kerala Cultural Activist Welfare Fund Board.

M Liju: Co-operation and Excise

Roji M John: Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (Except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examination, National Cadet Corps and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala.

T Siddique: Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University and Warehousing Corporation.

KA Thulasi: Development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

Bindhu Krishna: Labour, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Woman & Child Development and Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University.

OJ Janeesh: Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Registration, Archaeology and Archives.

PK Kunhalikutty: Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Start ups, Mining and Geology, and Handlooms & Textiles.

N Samsudheen: General Education, Literacy Movement, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, and Minority Welfare.

KM Shaji: Panchayat, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural development, and Regional Development Authorities KILA.

PK Basheer: Public Works Department

VE Abdul Gafoor: Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Social Justice.

Mons Joseph: Irrigation, Command Area Development Authority (CADA), Ground Water Department, and Water Supply & Sanitation Housing.