Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall (photo: ANI)

A hair-raising video of an accident from Kerala has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a car and a bus colliding at a turn of a road. The accident took place on Saturday around 2 pm as the bus collided with a car near Kizhavallor in the Pathanamthitta district.

The bus lost its control after being colliding with the car and rammed into the wall of a nearby church. The gate of the church was totally damaged in the incident. Several people were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital. The bus was a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Check out the video here:

WATCH Kerala A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SiFjOvDLsR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

