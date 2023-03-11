Search icon
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall

Kerala: The bus rammed into the wall of a nearby church whose gate got completely damaged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

A hair-raising video of an accident from Kerala has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a car and a bus colliding at a turn of a road. The accident took place on Saturday around 2 pm as the bus collided with a car near Kizhavallor in the Pathanamthitta district. 

The bus lost its control after being colliding with the car and rammed into the wall of a nearby church. The gate of the church was totally damaged in the incident. Several people were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital. The bus was a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus. 

Check out the video here:

