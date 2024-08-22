Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

'Today India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations': PM Modi in Poland

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

7 longest living dog breeds

7 longest living dog breeds

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

KBC 16: Amitabh declares to cover medical expenses of Nareshi Meena's brain tumour treatment, says 'badi himmat...'

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

HomeIndia

India

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Air India flight departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai, airport sources said. The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said.

The pilot communicated the bomb threat at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

Subsequently, full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said. "There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said. Details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited, they added.


-PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

This company lays off over 1000 employees, says…

This company lays off over 1000 employees, says…

Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan's son turns two, wife Mahreen shares photos

Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan's son turns two, wife Mahreen shares photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement