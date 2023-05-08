Kerala boat mishap: Death toll rises to 21, rescue operation on in Malappuram, PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

ANI Photo

Twenty-one people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, the state government said.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said 21 deaths were confirmed on the basis of information from various hospitals where those pulled out from the water and inside the boat were admitted.

Four people in critical condition have been admitted to a Kottakkal hospital here, Abdurahiman said. Of the 21 bodies, 15 have been identified, the minister added. "The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside," he told PTI.

Abdurahiman said many of those who died were women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. Health Minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation, the state government said in a statement.

Abdurahiman is coordinating the rescue operations along with Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the district collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation.

According to the statement, Monday has been declared a day of official mourning and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, the police said. Those rescued were admitted to nearby private and government hospitals. The exact cause of the accident is not known at present, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)