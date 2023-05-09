Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kerala boat mishap: BJP reacts to Malappuram boat tragedy, demand resignation of Kerala Tourism Minister

Besides children who did not require tickets, there were 40 people on the boat. At least 22 people died in the tragedy, while those rescued are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Kerala boat mishap: BJP reacts to Malappuram boat tragedy, demand resignation of Kerala Tourism Minister
ANI Photo

The Kerala BJP has demanded the resignation of state Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas for "serious lapses resulting in the Tanur boat tragedy on Sunday that claimed 22 lives".

State BJP president K. Surendran said that "no proper action was taken after the Thekkady tragedy" that took place in 2009 when 45 people, mostly tourists from other states, drowned at a popular destination at Thekkady. Surendran claimed the Tanur tragedy could have been avoided if proper action would have been taken based on the Thekkady tragedy report.

READ | Kerala boat mishap: Death toll rises to 21, rescue operation on in Malappuram, PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

"Riyas has to quit taking moral responsibility. If proper action was taken, 22 lives could have been saved. The only thing in Kerala that happens is rhetoric and advertisements... there are no effective guidelines for the operations of houseboats... No one has any clue of how many houseboats are there in Kerala or are there any effective monitoring being done," the BJP leader added.

"There is no system in place to prevent such tragedies as no one is interested in safety and security. We demand a proper probe and subsequent action based on the probe," said Surendran.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar congratulates Mohit Sharma not Shami for Purple Cap, hilarious video of pacers' reaction goes viral

The ill-fated vessel, named Atlantic, was a modified fishing boat and the required safety protocols were not followed. Recently, its license was canceled.

Besides children who did not require tickets, there were 40 people on the boat. At least 22 people died in the tragedy, while those rescued are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

One person is missing and the authorities are trying to trace the missing.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.