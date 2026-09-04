Kerala: BBA student morphs images of female students, teachers to make obscene video, arrested

Kochi college student arrested for morphing teachers' and classmates' photos into obscene content and circulating them online.

A college student in Kochi, Sreehari S, has been arrested for allegedly morphing photos and videos of teachers and female classmates into obscene content, which he circulated on social media. His arrest followed a formal complaint by the principal-in-charge of Bharata Mata College, where he is a second-year BBA Logistics student.

What Police found on the phone

During a preliminary check of Sreehari's mobile devices, police discovered several morphed photographs and videos of students and teachers. They permitted the affected individuals to inspect his phone for potential misuse of their images. Police reported that Sreehari was part of a Telegram group where morphed obscene content of students and teachers was shared and circulated on Telegram and Instagram. Investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the group.

Money angle under probe

Investigators are examining whether Sreehari received money for morphed photos and videos, with a focus on his bank transactions. He was part of a student organization's media cell, allowing him access to photographs and videos from college events. According to the FIR, Sreehari had been capturing images and videos of teachers and students inside the college since 2025, which he allegedly morphed and shared on social media.

Also read: Navi Mumbai-Sri Nagar IndiGo flight meets with an accident, know what happened

Students protest against college

Students protested against college management on Thursday, alleging it aided Sreehari's departure from campus and is attempting to shield him. The management denied these claims, asserting they notified the police promptly on September 1 and that Sreehari has been dismissed. Police are continuing their investigation, with the possibility of further arrests if additional participants are identified.