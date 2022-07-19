‘Kerala assembly not a Kaurava Sabha where women are abused’: Congress hits out at CPI-M leader

Kerala Assembly (Photo - ANI)

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala slammed the controversial remarks made by CPI(M) leader M M Mani against a woman MLA, urging the comments to be withdrawn publicly, saying that the state assembly is not a “Kaurava Sabha”.

While slamming the comments made by the CPI(M) leader, Congress urged the party to not turn the Kerala Legislative Assembly into a 'Kaurava Sabha' where women are abused. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan further urged Mani to withdraw his remarks against the woman MLA.

The Congress party further had requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to direct the CPI(M) MLA to take back what he had said against RMP legislator K K Rema, as per PTI reports.

However, neither of them was ready to do the same and this gives rise to two important questions - can the assembly come to a conclusion that widowhood is a woman's fate, and secondly, is the House a 'Kaurava sabha' where women can be insulted and abused, he said.

Further, the leader of the opposition said that a progressive state like Kerala cannot say that the widowhood of a woman is her fate. He said such a conclusion is the basis of 'sati' and it is unbecoming for a state like Kerala to come to such conclusions.

Congress leader Satheesan said that the Assembly is not a 'Kaurava sabha' where 'Duryodhanas' and 'Dushasanas' abused women.

Urging Mani to withdraw his statements, the LoP said, “This is a Niyamasabha (legislative assembly). Do not allow this to be turned into a 'Kaurava sabha'. We urge the Chair to remove the remarks of the CPI(M) MLA (Mani) from the House records.”

The controversial "that was her fate" remark by Mani against a female MLA rocked the Kerala Assembly last week with the House proceedings being called off for the day on July 15 due to heated protests staged by opposition UDF members.

It must be noted that MLA Rema’s husband T P Chandrasekharan -- a CPI(M) rebel -- was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Fresh setback for Uddhav Thackeray? 12 Shiv Sena MPs to join Shinde camp, says report