Kerala Assembly Election 2021: PM Modi to hold rally in Konni - land of famous Lord Ayyappa temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kerala today to address two election rallies - one in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Konni in Pathanamthitta district. PM Modi will be speaking at a rally in Konni where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located. On April 6, Kerala goes to the Assembly polls.

After the public meeting scheduled at 1.15 pm, he will leave for Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a BJP release said. Modi will return to Thiruvanathapuram to address a meeting at the Greenfield stadium at 5 pm.

The Prime Minister was in the state on March 30 to address a public meeting at Palakkad where 'Metroman' E Sreedharan has been fielded by the BJP.

Earlier, the BJP accused the LDF government of making deliberate attempts to disrupt the campaign programmes of the Prime Minister by denying permission to use the choicest ground in Thiruvananthapuram on April 2.

The government, claimed the BJP state leaders, has insisted that the party should bear the cost for setting up a helipad for PM’s programme in Konni in Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said in its report that 38% of all candidates contesting the Kerala Assembly election have declared criminal cases against them. Compared to 2016 polls, the Kerala Assembly election 2021 has 10% more candidates facing criminal cases.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 in over 40,771 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.