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Kerala, Assam, Puducherry set to vote today to elect new legislative assemblies | Top points

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Kerala, Assam, Puducherry set to vote today to elect new legislative assemblies | Top points

Voting will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23 and West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

Kerala, Assam, Puducherry set to vote today to elect new legislative assemblies | Top points
The polling will begin at 7 am.
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The stage is set for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry in high-stakes electoral battles, with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair, and smooth polling. Voting will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23 and West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. The polling will begin at 7 am.

In Kerala, more than 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters while the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. As per officials, 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender' category. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up, which comprises 119 logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 vote counting centres.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday said 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been dispatched to polling stations. "As part of the arrangements for Kerala Assembly elections, we have the total electorate of 2.71 crores, and the service voters are 53,984...We will be counting the votes in 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. We have 1.46 lakh polling personnel who have been trained and will be dispatched to all the polling stations," he said, according to news agency ANI.

The election in Kerala is seen as a contest between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, with the BJP-led NDA -- which has been gaining vote share -- also hopeful of its prospects in the southern state. The Left Democratic Front holds 99 seats in the current state assembly and is aiming for a third straight term based on its performance and welfare schemes.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to elect 126 members of the state legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the contest. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Election Commission's directions, an official release said. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations. The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking to secure a third consecutive term in office.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to cast their votes to elect a 30-member legislative assembly. The electorate includes 5,39,125 female voters and 4,74,788 male voters, with 157 electors belonging to the 'third gender' category. Speaking with ANI, Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar said that 110 sector officers have been deployed across 1,099 polling stations, of which 209 stations are categorised as vulnerable. He added that after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, flying squads and helplines are being used to track violations.

"The Election Department of Puducherry, through its district and returning officers, has made extensive arrangements. Logistics are crucial, with polling parties and materials being dispatched to stations on time. This process is tracked using drones and 110 sector officers across 1,099 polling stations... On security, multi-level measures are in place. Of these, 209 polling stations are categorised as vulnerable, where central armed police forces are deployed alongside local police to prevent incidents," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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