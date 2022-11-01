Kerala airport set to suspend flights for 5 hours for ‘God’s passage’

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport is set to close its runways and halt operations for five hours today in the afternoon to enable the smooth passage of the “God”.

For decades, the airport has had to halt operations and reschedule flights twice a year to make room for the famous PadmanabhaSwamy temple's bi-annual, centuries-old ceremonial procession to pass down the runway.

The airport management said in a statement, "To enable and facilitate smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the 1st November, 2022.”

Services both domestically and internationally during this time have been postponed. According to an airport source, at least 10 planes have already been changed to accommodate the ritualist procession.

"There is an Aaratu mandapam near the runway where the temple idols are being kept for some time as part of the ritual during the procession. We are keeping it with all sanctity. We are facilitating the passage of the traditional procession. The flight companies are also extending all cooperation to retain the legacy," the source told PTI.

Historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan said the mandapam, which is now located near the airport runway, is known as "karikku" (tender coconut) mandapam.

"The practice of keeping the idols for some time at this structure began during the reign of erstwhile king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma in the 18th century. It was said that there was a practice to offer tender coconut for those who take part in the procession at the mandapam. That might be the reason the structure was named like that," he told PTI.

The procession will continue after a few quick rites and pujas.

The processional idols of the temple deities would, in accordance with custom, be transported to the sea beyond the airport for a holy bath twice a year during a ceremonial march that had been following this path even before the airport was built in 1932.

Before the runway is shut down for the twice-yearly Alpashy festival, which takes place in October-November, and the Panguni festival, which takes place in March-April, the airport releases a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) twice a year.