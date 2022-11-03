Kerala: Airplane wing transported on trailer truck hits KSRTC bus in Balaramapuram, leaves several injured

ANI Photo

Police have said that several people were left injured after the wing of an old airplane hit a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the Balaramapuram area of Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday. The wing of the airplane was being transported on a trailer truck.

The bus driver and several other passengers were injured during the incident. In addition to this, the traffic on the national highway got disrupted for several hours following the accident as the driver of the trailer truck fled from the spot after the incident.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The trailer lorry was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the bus. The airplane was sold as scrap to a Hyderabad native as it was kept in a hangar at the airport. Further details are awaited.