Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kerala: Airplane wing transported on trailer truck hits KSRTC bus in Balaramapuram, leaves several injured

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The trailer lorry was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the bus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Kerala: Airplane wing transported on trailer truck hits KSRTC bus in Balaramapuram, leaves several injured
ANI Photo

Police have said that several people were left injured after the wing of an old airplane hit a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the Balaramapuram area of Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday. The wing of the airplane was being transported on a trailer truck. 

READ | Neelam Devi vs Sonam Devi: Mokama, a Bhumihar stronghold, faces proxy battle as wives of two strongmen faceoff

The bus driver and several other passengers were injured during the incident. In addition to this, the traffic on the national highway got disrupted for several hours following the accident as the driver of the trailer truck fled from the spot after the incident. 

READ | Assembly bypolls: Voting in 7 seats across six states today as BJP faces regional parties; Mokama, Munugode on focus

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The trailer lorry was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the bus. The airplane was sold as scrap to a Hyderabad native as it was kept in a hangar at the airport. Further details are awaited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 502 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.