Kerala: 60-year-old man arrested for raping 85-year-old grandmother of wife

Kerala: The police said the alleged crime took place in the second week of May at the victim's house.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): In a shocking incident, the Kerala police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his wife's grandmother. Both the victim and the accused are senior citizens. While the accused Sivadasan is 60 years old, the victim is aged 85. 

The police said the alleged crime took place in the second week of May at the victim's house.

The police said an anganwadi worker informed the police after the victim narrated her ordeal to her. 

The accused repeatedly assaulted the woman. 

A case under section 376 has been registered against the accused.

With inputs from PTI

