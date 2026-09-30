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Kerala: 300-year-old Jewish community landmark Koder House gutted in fire

A fire gutted the 218-year-old Koder House in Fort Kochi on Sept 29 evening. Navy and fire teams controlled the blaze, likely caused by a short circuit.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Kerala: 300-year-old Jewish community landmark Koder House gutted in fire
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A major fire erupted at Koder House in Fort Kochi on September 29, 2026, around 6:50 PM. The fire rapidly spread through the upper floor of the three-storey building near Vasco da Gama Square and Chinese fishing nets. Fire service, Navy, and Coast Guard personnel responded quickly, with officials suspecting a short circuit as the cause. Strong coastal winds raised concerns about nearby structures' safety.

Koder House fire and rescue operation

The hotel housed in the historic structure caught fire. Recent accounts state that rescue teams deployed Coast Guard and Navy firefighting devices to prevent the fire from spreading. There haven't been any casualties thus far. The degree of inside damage is being evaluated. One of Fort Kochi's icons, the structure is distinguished by its unique red-brick facade.

Also read: Namo Bharat Trip Pass Update: What is new facility for NCMC users? Check details here

History and legacy of 218-year-old Koder House

The oldest heritage heritage heritage heritage historic buildings. Samuel Koder, a well-known member of the Cochin Jewish community, built it in 1808. An essential part of Kochi's trading history was the Koder family. The structure dates back 218 years. Built in the Indo-European architectural style, it is a three-story red brick mansion. It blends elements appropriate for Kerala's traditional building methods with colonial architecture. It is a significant landmark because of its roomy interiors and historic character.

The house is a key element of Kochi's Jewish heritage and cultural history. Fort Kochi became a prominent trading centre, attracting various communities and showcasing architecture influenced by Portuguese, Dutch and British styles. The Koder family played a crucial role in developing electricity in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, supporting the region's modernisation.

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