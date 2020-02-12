Kejriwal writes to Delhi LG, stakes claim to form govt for third time

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, staking claim to form a government for the third time.

The incumbent chief minister had earlier met Baijal at the Raj Niwas.

Earlier, newly-elected MLAs elected Kejriwal the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday. Kejriwal met the MLAs at his official residence at Civil Lines during which he was elected the leader of the legislature party.

The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal will be sworn in along with his minister on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms a government for the third time.

Also read Atishi, Raghav Chadha likely to be left out as Kejriwal plans to retain old Cabinet

He will retain all the incumbent ministers in his new cabinet as he takes oath as chief minister of Delhi for the third term on Sunday.

The AAP swept the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account in the second consecutive election.

Also read Delhi poll results out, BJP in no mood to ease attack on Kejriwal

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who served as Kejriwal's deputy in the government, said all cabinet ministers will also take oath at the event.

The grand ceremony on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a will be open to public, Sisodia said.

The ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

His previous oath-taking ceremonies - in 2013 and 2015 - were held at the same venue.