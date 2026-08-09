Kejriwal takes ‘joke’ route to attack E20 policy, accuses Modi government of silencing people | WATCH

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has once again attacked the PM Modi-led central government over E20 petrol, alleging that the Centre is trying to silence people who are raising questions about the fuel policy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal seems to be in no mood to leave the PM Modi-led central government over the E20 policy. In his latest video shared on social media on Sunday, Kejriwal attacked the Centre on the issue and accused the government of trying to remove social media content critical of its E20 policy. Not only this, he resorted to a unique way of addressing the issue and jokingly said, ''a competition was held between the police forces'' of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi to find a lion released in the jungle.

Kejriwal targets Centre over E20 policy

He said that while ''Trump's police brought the lion in 24 hours and that of Putin in an hour, the police force of Modiji took days and during the search it was found that they were holding onto a dog, beating it severely, and asking it to say, 'I am a lion', This is the situation of the country that Modiji has done. 140 crore people are being battered and are being told to say that E20 is right.''

''Anyone who raises a voice against E20 their page is taken down, their video is deleted, FIR filed against them, How will you suppress 1.40 crore people?'' he added.

Take a look

हमारे देश में E 20 कैसे लागू किया जा रहा है, आइए मैं आपको एक चुटकुले से समझाता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/k740m5K7sD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 9, 2026

Government responds to E20 concerns

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been addressing the concerns of blended fuel on social media regularly. It had said that certain misleading and unsubstantiated claims were being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol, which appear to be aimed at confusing and misleading the public.

The ministry also said that the government has been continuously monitoring the implementation of the Ethanol Blending Programme in consultation with oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers, fuel testing agencies and other stakeholders.