Kejriwal seeks support from non-BJP parties against Centre's farm bills

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday requested all non-BJP parties to oppose the three Bills related to the agriculture sector introduced by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday requested all non-BJP parties to oppose the three Bills related to the agriculture sector introduced by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha.

"The three Bills of the Centre will leave the farmers for exploitation in the hands of big companies. I request all non-BJP parties to oppose the Bill unanimously in the Rajya Sabha. It must be ensured that all MPs are present and there should be no drama of walkout. The farmers of the country are watching you," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

केंद्र के तीनों विधेयक किसानों को बड़ी कंपनियों के हाथों शोषण के लिए छोड़ देंगे



मेरी सभी ग़ैर भाजपा पार्टियों से बिनती है कि राज्यसभा में एकजुट होकर इन विधेयकों का विरोध करें, सुनिश्चित करें कि आपके सभी MP मौजूद हों और वॉकआउट का ड्रामा ना करें। पूरे देश के किसान आपको देख रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2020

On Thursday, the Delhi CM had said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will vote against the three bills on agriculture in the Parliament.

In a tweet, Kejriwal had said, "Three laws which have been brought into Parliament related to agriculture and farmers are against the farmers. The farmers are opposing it throughout the country. The Central government should take back these three laws. The Aam Aadmi Party will vote against them in Parliament."

BJP ally SAD, along with several opposition parties including the Congress, have strongly opposed the Bills.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. The three Bills to replace the ordinances were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday.

Notably, a farmers' body on Thursday announced to hold 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to September 26 to lodge their protest against the three agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

The committee had also staged a protest in Amritsar earlier this week against ordinances. "Those who are saying the ordinances will help the farmers are lying. On the contrary, we will become the pawns of corporates. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to us and request all farmers throughout the country to come out and stand against these ordinances," Pandher had said earlier.

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a 'bandh' on September 25 in protest against the Bills.