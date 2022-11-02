‘Kejriwal massage centre’ poster put up outside Delhi’s Tihar jail after Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s claims against AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Just a day after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar put up several sensational allegations against Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain, posters mocking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were put up outside of Tihar jail in the national capital.

Posters of ‘Kejriwal massage centre’ were put up outside Tihar jail, where Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Satyendra Jain were both imprisoned in separate cases. In the poster, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can be seen giving a back massage to a person.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders Tajinder Pal Bagga and Kapil Mishra tweeted the photos and videos of the ‘Kejriwal Massage Centre’ poster. It is not yet known who was behind printing and putting up the posters outside Tihar jail.

Tagging Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet, Bagga posted the video and asked, “Is this yours?” He also tweeted a news article that alleges that Satyendra Jain has been getting massages inside Tihar jail, where he was imprisoned in connection with a hawala case.

In a letter written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has confessed that he paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendra Jain in Tihar jail as “protection money”. Chandrasekhar has also mentioned that he has known Jain since 2015.

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya posted a newspaper article with similar connotations on his official Twitter account, alleging that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has paid a total of Rs 60 crore to Satyendra Jain, out of which Rs 50 crore was paid for a political position.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Mr Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister... In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” wrote Chandrasekhar in his letter to the Delhi LG.

