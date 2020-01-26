'Kejriwal govt tops the chart of liars,' says Amit Shah in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of leading a government of liars.

Shah was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections where he said that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi stands nowhere other than 'topping the chart of liars'. He explained his point saying that various surveys were conducted across the country to measure the amount of development work done in the sectors of water, road construction or electricity, but Delhi ranks nowhere close to the top in any of them.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," the Union Home Minister was quoted by news agency ANI.

Linking Kejriwal's AAP with the Congress party on the citizenship issue, Shah launched a joint attack on these parties competing against the BJP in the Delhi polls. He accused Congress and AAP of inciting riots, provoking and inciting people and misleading them into burning buses and vehicles. "Delhi will not be safe if these people are elected again," Shah warned.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.