‘Kejriwal converting Tihar jail into 5-star resort’: Shehzad Poonawalla on another leaked footage of Satyendar Jain

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of converting Tihar jail into a "5-star resort with room service" after the latest CCTV footage from the prison surfaced showing housekeeping service being provided to jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

The purported footage that emerged on Sunday morning showed men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging Jain`s bed.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and said that this is the evidence of `khaas aadmi` (special person) treatment to the "corrupt minister".

"After providing maalish (massage) from a child rapist and a 5-course meal, now this video shows how AAP is providing room service and housekeeping inside Tihar to Satyendar Jain. Inside the Tihar, there is Satyendar Jain ka Darbar. From watching TV to drinking mineral water, to all kinds of services being provided. This is evidence of the `khaas aadmi` treatment given to corrupt ministers who are not getting bail from courts for the last 5 months," he said.

"First a child rapist was projected as a physiotherapist and then a lie was told in court that no food was being given and Jain has lost 28 kgs," the BJP leader added.

He added that the court yesterday chastised the AAP government for providing special VVIP treatment to Satyendar Jain in jail in violation of DPR 2018 and the Constitution. Poonawalla further demanded the immediate sacking of the jailed minister.

"Will Kejriwal still defend such a person or apologise to the country for this VVIP facility provided to a corrupt minister?" he added. The purported footage that emerged according to the sources on Sunday morning showed men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the Jain`s bed.

In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell. This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jail Delhi Minister.

The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain`s counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead. In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.