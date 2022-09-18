Arvind Kejriwal a 'Megalomaniac', resorting to old drama: BJP hits bact at AAP over 'BJP rattled in Gujarat' remark

File Photo

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the ruling party in Gujarat is 'rattled,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reverting to its 'old drama' of glorifying corruption and called Kejriwal a'megalomaniac' who considers himself god after winning elections in two states.

As the war of words between the two parties heated up ahead of the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the AAP is looking to expand its base, Patra told a press conference that the AAP was a staunchly dishonest party and that it was surprising that the AAP leader did not say that US President Joe Biden was also afraid of him.

On Kejriwal’s claim that AAP was “kattar imandaar” (hardcore honest), he said that the party was in fact “kattar beimaan” and corrupt. He further accused Kejriwal of “glorifying” corruption.

“No government has seen so many of its ministers resigning due to various charges in such a short period as has the AAP dispensation,” Patra said, citing Jitender Singh Tomar and Sandeep Kumar among others.

Patra also asked the Delhi Chief Minister to break his silence on the liquor gate sting released by BJP.

"Manish Sisodia had left the press conference midway when he was questioned about the sting. Because he had no answer," the BJP leader said.

Addressing his party's first-ever national conference, CM Kejriwal also claimed that the Modi government has been attempting to frame AAP ministers and leaders in false corruption charges because the BJP is "unable to absorb the AAP's rising popularity in Gujarat."

