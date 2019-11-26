'Keeping matter alive will harm, not help community': 100 eminent Muslims oppose move to review Ayodhya verdict

Weeks after the Supreme Court's verdict on the highly-sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, around 100 eminent Muslim personalities, including Shabana Azmi and Nasiruddin Shah opposed the move to challenge the top court's verdict. The signatories said that challenging the judgment and hence keeping the matter alive will not help the community, even though they agreed that the court order is 'judicially flawed'.

"We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned over the decision of several of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute to challenge the recent unanimous decision of a constitution bench of the Supreme Court in favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed plot," the official statement read. It has been signed by several eminent Muslim personalities, many of who are known Islamic scholars, lawyers, journalists, artists, cultural icons and activists.

The signatories, in their statement, acknowledged the fact that the Supreme Court had placed 'faith above law in arriving at its decision' and resonated that they shared the 'unhappiness of the Indian Muslim community, constitutional experts and secular organisations' on that matter.

"But while agreeing that the court order is judicially flawed, we strongly believe that keeping the Ayodhya dispute alive will harm, and not help, Indian Muslims", the statement said, adding, "We urge fellow Muslims to ponder over what has been gained and what has been lost in the course of the over three-decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Has it not meant loss of previous Muslim lives and countless property on one side and the meteoric political ascendency of the sangh parivar on the other? Have we not learnt through bitter experience that in any communal conflict, it is the poor Muslim who pays the price?"

Muslim stakeholders in the Ayodhya case have been sharply divided on the issue of going in for a review petition after the Supreme Court verdict gave the entire disputed land for temple construction and said that the Muslims would be given five acres of land 'elsewhere' in Ayodhya.

The Chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Zufar Faruqi had said that he is not in the favour of filing a review petition in the case. However, the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and said he would study the judgment and then file a review petition. Thereby, the decision to file a review petition was taken by the AIMPLB today.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi had, too, earlier said that he was not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, adding that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

Owaisi had said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Owaisi called the policy of allowing a five-acre alternate land to the Muslims 'patronising'. The AIMIM president said, "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us."

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, however, said, "We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to God that Muslims, by and large, have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think the matter should just end now."

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.