‘Keep weapons, sharp knives at home’: BJP MP Pragya Thakur makes shocking statements on ‘love jihad’

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made several shocking remarks about the ‘love jihad’ debate, urging Hindus to keep weapons at home.

The debate about ‘love jihad’ heightened after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar and the alleged suicide of TV actress Tunisha Sharma earlier this month. In the midst of these cases, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made several shocking remarks about love jihad.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur urged all the Hindus in the country to keep “weapons and knives” at home to defend themselves against those who attack them, saying that the entire Hindu community can come under threat anytime, especially keeping in mind the love jihad issue.

"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention here on Sunday, she said, "Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values."

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur talked about the killing of Hindu activists in certain parts of the country, and urged all Hindus to keep weapons at home, even if it is a knife for cutting vegetables.

The BJP MP could be heard saying, “Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right.”

She further advised parents against sending their children to study in missionary institutes and universities, calling it a one-way ticket to an old age home for the parents.

Pragya Thakur said, “by doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves." "...(by educating in missionary institutions), the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish.”

(With PTI inputs)

