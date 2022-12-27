‘Keep weapons, sharp knives at home’: BJP MP Pragya Thakur makes shocking statements on ‘love jihad’

Headlines

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs honesty in ties with NATO

DNA: How rare is the Green Diamond?

Titanic Submarine: Presumed Human Remains Found In Titanic Submarine Wreckage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Hometechnology

technology

‘Keep weapons, sharp knives at home’: BJP MP Pragya Thakur makes shocking statements on ‘love jihad’

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made several shocking remarks about the ‘love jihad’ debate, urging Hindus to keep weapons at home.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The debate about ‘love jihad’ heightened after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar and the alleged suicide of TV actress Tunisha Sharma earlier this month. In the midst of these cases, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made several shocking remarks about love jihad.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur urged all the Hindus in the country to keep “weapons and knives” at home to defend themselves against those who attack them, saying that the entire Hindu community can come under threat anytime, especially keeping in mind the love jihad issue.

"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention here on Sunday, she said, "Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values."

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur talked about the killing of Hindu activists in certain parts of the country, and urged all Hindus to keep weapons at home, even if it is a knife for cutting vegetables.

The BJP MP could be heard saying, “Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right.”

She further advised parents against sending their children to study in missionary institutes and universities, calling it a one-way ticket to an old age home for the parents.

Pragya Thakur said, “by doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves." "...(by educating in missionary institutions), the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | COVID 4th wave scare: Karnataka announces measures for New Year festivities; states to hold mock drill

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BAN vs IND 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten fifty propels India to a convincing 7-wicket victory

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari explains how Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor film is connected to Adolf Hitler and World War 2

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE