'Keep supply of medical oxygen hassle-free': MHA to all states

As part of maintaining a smooth supply of essential items in the country, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday wrote to all the State Chief Secretaries to give special attention to keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free in hospitals across the country.

In the letter, it has been emphasized upon that the supply of oxygen is critical since there is a need to maintain an adequate supply of medical oxygen in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that medical oxygen is also included in the national list and the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s list of essential medicines.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier issued consolidated guidelines on the lockdown measures to be taken by the respective state and central government authorities for the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Within the consolidated guidelines, the MHA granted permission for manufacturing, transporting, and mobilising essential resources, workers and materials. These are - the manufacturing units of medical devices, their raw materials, and intermediates; manufacturing units of their packaging material; transportation of essential goods and medical supplies and mobilization of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure.

The Home Secretary reiterated and clarified the list of the essential items today, maintaining that the supply of medical oxygen is listed for essential manufacture and transportation.

"All manufacturing units of Medical Oxygen Gas/Liquid, Medical Oxygen Cylinders, Cryogenic Tanks for storing liquid Oxygen, Liquid cryogenic Cylinders, Liquid Oxygen Cryogenic Transport Tanks, Ambient vaporisers and Cryogenic valves, cylinder valves and accessories; Transportation of above items; Cross land border movement of above items;

Workers of the above-mentioned manufacturing units and their transportation should be allowed/ given passes to travel from their homes to factories & back to ensure factories are run on full installed capacity," a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday stated.

The communication emphasises that social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of the above activities, as specified in the lockdown measures.

It will be the responsibility of the head of the organization/establishment to ensure compliance with such norms. The district authorities have been asked to ensure strict enforcement. Further, the communication stresses that district authorities and field agencies may be made aware of the above for strict compliance, especially with reference to the supply of medical oxygen.