Keep petrol ready, set everything on fire: Congress leader tells protestors

In a shocking video, Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi was caught on camera directing protesters to go on the rampage in Nabarangpur over alleged gang rape & murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda PS area.

The video was shared by Odisha TV, a local news channel.

"Keep petrol & diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire."#Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi caught on cam directing protesters to go on rampage in Nabarangpur over alleged gang rape & murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda PS area #Watch pic.twitter.com/nSgjClQlMs — OTV (@otvnews) December 26, 2019

Congress has been observing a 12-hour shutdown in Nabarangpur today protesting ‘police inaction’ in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the Kosagumuda Police Station area of the district on December 14.

After the statement, Pradip Majhi later said, "we have accepted the path of peace but our state govt is not able to take any necessary steps after the increasing rapes in Odisha. So we have are ready to take the law in our hands. We will wish to do anything to protect the ladies of our state."

Various business establishments and markets remained shut while vehicular communication in at least 10 blocks of the district came to a halt due to the dawn to the dusk bandh.

Speaking on the statement, BJP leader Sambit Patra slammed the party on instigating violence. Quoting a newspaper report, Patra tweeted, "Congress’ former MP in Odisha was caught on camera directing Congress workers to be ready with petrol ..and upon his direction to burn & destroy!! Do we need any more proof on who’s instigating the violence??"

Congress’ former MP in Odisha was caught on camera directing the @INCIndia workers to be ready with petrol ..and upon his direction to burn & destroy!! Do we need any more proof on who’s instigating the violence?? pic.twitter.com/0KxzwCCSXp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 27, 2019

Amit Malviya, BJP's head of IT Cell said that this explains why Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi never appealed for peace during the CAA protests. "This explains why Sonia Gandhi, in her address following the CAA violence, never appealed for peace."