Keep adultery illegal to protect marriages: Centre to Supreme Court

Headlines

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Chandrayaan-3, India’s 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Devastating Visuals Of Submerged Areas In Delhi As Yamuna Swells

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Chandrayaan-3, India’s 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

8 Superfoods to get rid of migraine or headache naturally

Early morning exercises for weight loss

7 superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?

BTS Jungkook professes love for K-Pop star Taeyeon; Army can not believe it | BTS | BTS Army |

Adipurush Review: Is it worth watching? Here's what audience is saying?

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

HomeIndia

lifestyle

Keep adultery illegal to protect marriages: Centre to Supreme Court

The government's response came on a petition filed by one Joseph Shine who has said the 158-year-old law discriminates against men.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Striking down Section 497 of the IPC that punishes only man for extra-martial sexual relations with another man's wife will destroy the institution of marriage, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

This will prove to be detrimental to the intrinsic Indian ethos which gives paramount importance to the sanctity of marriage, it said.

The government's response came on a petition filed by one Joseph Shine who has said the 158-year-old law discriminates against men.

He said: "When sexual intercourse takes place with the consent of both parties, there is no reason to exclude one from the liability."

He also said the colonial-era law on adultery indirectly discriminated against women by presuming they are men's property.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE