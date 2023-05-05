Search icon
Kedarnath Yatra news: Registration of pilgrims suspended till May 8 amid bad weather conditions

Kedarnath Yatra update: So far, 1.26 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra on May 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been stopped till May 8 due to the possibility of bad weather in Kedarghati, Uttarakhand for the next three to four days, the officials said on Friday. Till May 4, 1.23 lakh devotees had visited Kedarnath Dham.

According to the records of the Uttarakhand tourism department, 1.26 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra on May 10. Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route was closed on Thursday after a fragment of a glacier broke at Bhairon in the afternoon. As per an official release, the route has now been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot.

"The personnel of DDMA, SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, YMF and police have done the work of removing snow from a glacier and the Kedarnath Yatra route has been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot. The travel route for horses and mules has not been opened yet, the snow removal work is being done by the labourers at a fast pace," read the release.

The route between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere was closed after a glacier broke in the region. SDRF, DDRF, NDRF and police personnel are deployed on the glaciers for the safety of the passengers and to help them cross the glacier so that no unusual incident takes place.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit encouraged the SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, YMF, police personnel and officers and employees to engage in travel arrangements for the safety of workers.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

(With inputs from ANI) 

