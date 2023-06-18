Kedarnath priest alleges Rs 125 crore scam, claims 230 kg gold plates replaced with brass (file photo)

Amid the Kedarnath Dham yatra, a senior priest of the temple has accused the top management of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of committing a Rs 125 crore scam. He alleged that gold plates installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple were actually made of brass.

The priest, Santosh Trivedi, also serves as the vice president of the Char Dham Mahapanchayat. "A few months ago, gold layering work was completed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, but when I went inside today, the gold turned into brass. Why wasn’t the gold checked? Who is responsible for this? This is a scam of Rs 125 crore at Kedarnath in the name of gold. This is a fraud against the feelings of devotees,” Trivedi said in a video statement.

Last year, a Mumbai-based businessman donated 230 kg of gold after the state government's approval, Indian Express reported. However, a few local priests opposed the move. Subsequently, the silver plates covering the walls of Kedarnath’s sanctum sanctorum were replaced with gold plates.

However, the BKTC has denied the allegations saying charges levelled under ‘well-planned conspiracy’. In a statement, it clarified that the donation was accepted according to the provisions laid down in the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and permission was taken from the state government. The gold plating was done under the supervision of the experts of the Archaeological Survey of India, it said.

The BKTC claimed that the entire work from buying gold to installing it on the walls was done by the donor and that the temple committee had no direct role in this. "The work of making the sanctum sanctorum gold-plated has been done by the donor himself. Copper plates were prepared by the donor from the jewellers at his own level and then gold layers were offered on them. The donor got these plates installed in the temple through his jewellers,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Ajendra Ajay, President, BKTC said that a person from Maharashtra wanted to make a gold makeover of Kedarnath temple’s sanctum sanctorum. This proposal was approved in the board meeting of the BKTC. Ajay added that the donor neither demanded an 80G certificate related to income tax exemption nor put any condition on mentioning his name.

