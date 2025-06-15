The official said there were five people on board the helicopter. "The helicopter went missing between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund," Dr V Murugeshan said.

A helicopter carrying pilgrims travelling from Dehradun to Kedarnath crashed after going missing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, according to a senior police official, as quoted by ANI.

“The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed,” Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan told news agency ANI.