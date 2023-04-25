Headlines

India

Kedarnath Dham: Who are Rawals? Who is Rawal Bhimashankar Linga?

Earlier, the Rawals used to be the biggest authority in the temple. They used to appoint priests. During the 321st Rawal, Neelkanth Ling, the temple used to be under him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham temple opened on Tuesday. The first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first pooja was performed by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga. Who are rawals? What is their role in managing the Kedarnath Dham temple?

The doors were opened at 6.20 am on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had flowers showered on devotees.

Rawal Bhimashankar Linga is currently the Rawal (chief priest) of Kedarnath Dham. He ensures that all the traditions of the temple are followed and the pooja of the Gods take place as per centuries old ways. He also ensures that the sanctity of the temple is maintained at all times. There were reports that he was unwell. However, he later said he was fit and would report to Ukhimath on April 18. 

The Rawal tradition is centuries old. He is the 324th Rawal. After him, 325th Rawal will replace him. It is a normal procedure at the temple.

The Rawal post was started by the royal family of Tihri. According to mythology, the royals had given some villages to the Rawal (chief priest) of the temple and also allowed him to keep disciples. After the year 1948, the Kedarnath Temple committee had the right to appoint the Rawal as per the 1948 Act. 

Earlier, the Rawals used to be the biggest authority in the temple. They used to appoint priests. During the 321st Rawal, Neelkanth Ling, the temple used to be under him. However, now, they take a salary from the committee.

The Rawals are life-long celebate. They used to live in the temples forever. However, now during winters, they leave the mountains and visit several cities to promote the Sanatan Dharma.

The name of the first Rawal was Baikunth Bhairav. The name of the last Rawal was Siddheshwar Ling.

There is no fixed term duration of a Rawal's services.

These Rawals are revered in the Hindu religion.

