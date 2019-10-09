Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to remain closed during winters

The gates of Lord Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand will be closed owing to winter at 8.30 am on October 29 while that of Lord Badrinath will be shut for devotees on November 17 at 5.13 pm. On the occasion of Dussehra, Chief Priest Ishwari Prashad Nambudiri made the announcement stating, "Portals of the temple (Lord Badrinath) will be closed on November 17 for the winter season." This year, record devotees undertook the yatra to Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The closure of the Badrinath shrine marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra season. However, the devotees can pay their obeisance to the presiding deities of these shrines in the temples at various locations where they are ceremoniously worshiped during the winter months.

Badrinath or Badrinarayan Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu which is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

In winter, the idols of Lord Badrinath is kept in Joshimath and in the Ukhimath of Lord Kedarnath. The deity will be worshipped at these places for the next six months.

The highest number of devotees on the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand visit Badrinath-Kedarnath. Frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the two shrines has attracted an unprecedented number of pilgrims to Char Dham Yatra. He last visited Kedarnath in May where he meditated in the meditation cave here.

The Char Dham Yatra broke all the old records this year. So far, 9.5 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath, while in Badrinath this figure has crossed 11 lakh. Not only this, more than five lakh pilgrims have visited Gangotri, while in Yamunotri, 4.5 lakh people took their pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat had said the visit of Prime Minister Modi as soon as the gate to the Dhams open sends a message of safe travel in the country and world. So this time, the record-breaking devotees are expected.

Although many places are still prone to landslides, after the completion of an all-weather road, the journey will be more enjoyable and safe.

