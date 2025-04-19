The Char Dham Yatra -- one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages -- includes visits to four sacred Himalayan shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Read on to know more.

The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen on May 2, a spokesperson from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Friday. "This evening, the advance team of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee reached Shri Kedarnath Dham. The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are going to open on May 2," the spokesperson said.

As per an official release, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on May 4. Meanwhile, the doors of Shri Madmaheshwar Temple (the second Kedar) will open on May 21, and the third Kedar, Shri Tungnath Temple, will also reopen on May 2.

Earlier, BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal attended a meeting on Monday to finalise the date for opening the doors of Shri Madmaheshwar Temple at Shri Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath. He was welcomed by Kedar Sabha and was praised for working in coordination with the Tirthpurohits.

On Tuesday, BKTCC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal conducted a site inspection of the temple committee's Maa Barahi Temple, Sansari, Masta Narayan Koti, Shri Triyuginarayan Temple, Gauramaata Temple, Gaurikund, Temple Committee Rest House at Son Prayag, and Sanskrit College at Shonitpur (Guptkashi).

The Char Dham Yatra -- one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages -- includes visits to four sacred Himalayan shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, proceeds to Gangotri, then to Kedarnath, and finally concludes at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air, with helicopter services also available. Some devotees undertake a Do Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to two shrines: Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On April 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is dedicated to ensuring the safety of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, as this pilgrimage is vital for the state's economy.

"The preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are underway. I also chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Yatra. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our pilgrims. Char Dham Yatra is a lifeline for our state's economy," CM Dhami said.

