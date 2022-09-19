Search icon
Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum temporarily shut for pilgrims

Pilgrims are banned temporarily from entre the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Photo: File

Entry of pilgrims into the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath, for the time being, has been banned for the time being in view of a huge rush of pilgrims. After nearly a two-month dip in footfall during the monsoon season, there has been a sharp rise in the number of devotees thronging the temple of late.

"We have put a ban on the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for the time being as there is limited space inside it and the rush is too much. As long as the ban is in force, devotees cannot go beyond the sabha mandap for darshan," BKTC president Ajendra Ajay told PTI.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that due to the huge crowd, entry into the sanctum has been banned. He said, "The crowd is expected to remain till October 15, after which it will be reconsidered". As per reports, eleven lakh pilgrims reached Kedarnath Dham. 

