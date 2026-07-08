KDMC Hospital Violence Explained: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre's assault on women doctor, nurses; what happened next

The assault against women doctors and nurses at a KDMC hospital in Maharashtra has triggered outrage among the medical fraternity and political circles. Know full details here.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the assault on doctors and medical staff at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident has triggered outrage among the medical fraternity and political circles.

KDMC Hospital doctors' assault: What happened

At the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Kalyan on Tuesday evening, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre abused and assaulted two doctors, Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe. It so happened that the two doctors advised the relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another medical facility due to the unavailability of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Following this, the unconvinced family members allegedly contacted Mhatre, who reached the hospital with his associates. The assault, captured on video, showed the corporator hitting the doctors, sparking outrage.

Mhatre expresses regret, refutes assault claims

The Shiv Sena Corporator expressed regret over the incident, while justifying his act. He said that the nurse was not listening to the grievances and was constantly speaking on her phone, after which he tapped her on the hand.

"I express regret over the incident of assault that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle. I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not. While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand," he said as reported by ANI.

Further, Mhatre said the incident happened due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. "We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. The incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. We will strive to address those deficiencies. The individuals who prompted my visit there will provide further details regarding the entire incident. The people who had called me did not answer my calls. I arrived at the scene, considering the gravity of the situation. They are the ones who will provide the full details," he said.

Police take action

A case has been filed against Mhatre even as the mother of the pregnant patient, Sadhana Karande, claimed that the assault case is false. She alleged that KDMC hospital refused to treat her daughter despite her critical condition and advised the family to shift her to Sion Hospital. She said repeated requests, considering the patient's deteriorating health, were ignored, prompting the family to seek Mhatre's help. She said Mhatre questioned the hospital staff over the refusal of treatment and came to assist after doctors allegedly stopped responding to calls.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused, who are identified as Akshay Karande, Ramesh Pawar and Shailesh Nikam. All three were allegedly present along with Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre during the assault at the civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital. Police are also likely to record the statement of another of those assaulted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Assault on doctors, nurses sparks outrage

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Chief Patron Rohan Krishnan strongly condemned the assault on doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Maharashtra. Calling it 'deeply unfortunate', he said doctors continue to work under fear of violence, harassment, and mental stress, which has contributed to rising depression and suicides in the profession. He urged the Maharashtra government to take strict action within 24 hours and send a clear message that violence against healthcare workers will not be tolerated. "A nation cannot expect its healthcare workforce to serve selflessly while remaining vulnerable to physical attacks and humiliation. Resorting to violence against healthcare workers is completely unacceptable and must invite the strictest legal consequences. FAIMA firmly believes that an attack on a doctor is an attack on the healthcare system itself," he said.

Also read: Why India's improved doctor-patient ratio doesn't tell full story

According to ANI reports, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said the violence against medical professionals is unacceptable. He said a police case has been registered, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, and the party will not shield anyone involved, promising disciplinary action if party members are found guilty.

The opposition, however, accused the Shiv Sena of fostering a culture of impunity. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "Shinde faction's corporator Ramesh Mhatre's thuggery at the hospital. Daring to raise hands against a female doctor, nurses, and staff who gave medical advice to go to another hospital for the patient's safety due to unavailability of beds--this cannot happen without the intoxication of power."