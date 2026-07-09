KDMC hospital assault case: Woman doctor attacked by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre resigns

The assault incident had occurred on Monday (July 6) at a hospital in Shastri Nagar, which is run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

A woman doctor, who was assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, has reportedly resigned from her job at a hospital in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The resignation comes a day after her male colleague -- who was also assaulted by Mhatre -- quit his job and left the city. The assault incident had occurred on Monday (July 6) at the hospital in Shastri Nagar, run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Earlier, the male doctor had issued a statement, saying that there was a "lot of fear." He said: "I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again."

On Monday, Mhatre had assaulted the two doctors and several other medical staffers at the KDMC hospital. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage. Police had registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday. Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday, after which he was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital as his health allegedly deteriorated.

Mhatre denies allegations

Before his arrest, Mhatre had issued a statement denying the allegations that he assaulted the doctors. "I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle," he told news agency ANI. "We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings; we have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. This incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital," he added.

Charges against Mhatre, others

Police have registered a case against Mhatre and his associates under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting).