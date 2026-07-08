KDMC hospital assault case: Police arrest Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre

The incident had occurred on Monday at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Dombivli area. Police had registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday.

Police have arrested Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre for allegedly assaulting doctors and other medical staffers at a civic hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident had occurred on Monday (July 6) at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Dombivli area. Police had registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident occurred after Dr. Srishti Baviskar and Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe advised relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital was full. The patient's relatives then contacted Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital with some associates. The corporator assaulted the doctors, and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Mhatre issued a statement and denied the allegations against him. "I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle," he told news agency ANI. "We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings; we have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. This incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital; we will strive to address these deficiencies," Mhatre added.

Police have registered a case against Mhatre and his associates under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting).