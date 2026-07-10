KDMC hospital assault case: Court sends Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre to police custody till Monday

Mhatre was taken to the Kalyan Sessions Court earlier in the day after he was discharged from the Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him medically stable and fit for discharge.

A court in Kalyan on Friday sent Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre to police custody until Monday (July 13) after he allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses at the Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. Mhatre was taken to the Kalyan Sessions Court earlier in the day after he was discharged from the Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him medically stable and fit for discharge.

Mhatre's lawyer, MK Qazi, said: "A political colour has been given to this matter. The police had sought five days' police custody, but we objected to it. The court has granted police custody till 13th July. We had filed an application stating that Ramesh Mhatre is a 73-year-old man surviving on one kidney, so he needs to be given medical treatment every 6 hours. The court has considered this application and directed the police to make medical treatment available to him if he experiences illness."

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday after a case was filed at the Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said that four persons have been arrested so far in the case. On Thursday, the court had rejected Mhatre's plea seeking to be produced before the court through video conferencing. The court held that his appearance through video conferencing would not suffice.

On Monday, Mhatre allegedly assaulted two doctors and several other medical staffers at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage. Before his arrest, Mhatre had issued a statement denying the allegations against him. "I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle," he told news agency ANI. "We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings; we have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. This incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital," he added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).