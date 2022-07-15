KDM's Founder, Nilesh Mali's Success Story Is Everything You Need To Charge Yourself Up

No matter how humble your beginnings are, you can get your life on desired track with your will, dedication and consistent hard work. Nilesh Mali, the founder of the super successful mobile accessory company, KDM is a perfect example of people who change their luck with their own hands.

Nilesh Mali was just 18 when he came to Mumbai from Jalore, a small district in Rajasthan. Despite coming to the city of dreams with starry eyes, Nilesh didn't mind taking up small and odd jobs initially. He did all the struggle with the right spirit and moved towards success step by step. Back in the early 2000s, Nilesh worked in retail shops and then moved to selling electronic goods such as walkmans and radios.

During an interaction with SMBStory, Nilesh mentioned, "I still remember the day when my friend suggested trading mobile accessories as they were hot selling then and that changed my life.”

This was also the time when Nilesh became a trader of mobile batteries. The idea worked and now he decided to expand the portfolio. He travelled to China in 2008 and contacted the manufacturers there to sell their products in the Indian wholesale market. But the idea of doing better kept on pushing Nilesh and now cut to the present, he is the founder of KDM.

According to Nilesh, the company which was founded in 2011 gives a lifestyle choice to people living in tier 2 and 3 cities. KDM India manufactures affordable mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, and neck bands among others.

By 2021, KDM India had over 1000 distributors, backed by a huge channel network of over 25000 dealers. As the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary, it announced the aim of reaching over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’.

Speaking about it, Nilesh mentioned, "For a company to grow exponentially it needs to build trust and customer loyalty. We have a loyal customer base with a strong relationship of a decade. Thus, we are all set for the next leap of exponential growth. Hence, we are celebrating not only 10 years but also celebrating next 100 years growth which we will cover by 2031. Thus, we say: Jashn 10 (Dus) saal ka and Neev 100 (Sau) saal ki”

