KCR to launch national party today to take on BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls; here’s all you need to know

In an effort to take on the Bhartiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be launching his new national party today, on the occasion of Dussehra. The announcement of the same will be made in the afternoon.

According to media reports, KCR has been touring the state for months and meeting with anti-BJP leaders, throwing his party’s hat in the ring for national status ahead of the elections. Sources have said that the name of his national party will be Bharata Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

The launch of the national party, likely to be named BRS, will take place at 1:19 pm today, according to the muhurat. KCR, who is currently the chief of his regional party Telangana Rashtriya Samiti, also conducted a luncheon meeting on Sunday with his cabinet leaders.

According to the reports, KCR will be converting TRS to take the lead in the national political arena and is expected to announce the roadmap of his national party today.

The rechristening exercise and the plan to reach out to people by pitching its "Telangana good governance model" is part of the party's efforts to foray into national politics and effectively take on the BJP, as per PTI reports.

The TRS general body meet, scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 'Telangana Bhavan', the party headquarters here, would pass a resolution affecting the name change, sources said. The Election Commission would be apprised of the change as per the Representation of the People Act and relevant rules.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that a delegation of TRS leaders will be traveling to Delhi today to change the name of the party, while the Telangana Chief Minister is gearing up to hold a public rally in the national capital on October 9.

The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had resolved that the party should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP was "exploiting communal sentiments," for its political convenience.

