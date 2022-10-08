Search icon
KCR renamed TRS due to his belief in 'tantra, numerology': Nirmala Sitharaman

KCR has been under attack from the BJP and Congress after he renamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that K Chandrashekar Rao changed the name of his party due to his belief in occult practices. She alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister had not been visiting the state Assembly on the advice of 'tantriks'. 

KCR has been under attack from the BJP and Congress after he renamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi indicating that he is shifting his focus to national politics. 

"Telangana CM KCR, on the advice of Tantriks, stopped going to the Secretariat, and now believing in tantra and numerology has changed the party's name (from TRS) to BRS," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. 

KCR, who hasn't allowed BJP to take a foothold in his state Telangana, has been attempting to drum up support for a pan-India, anti-BJP alliance. After winning the assembly elections in 2019, he started focussing on his national ambitions. Over the years, he has met several prominent opposition faces, including Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee. 

 

 

