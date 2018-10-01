KBC 10: Which state shares its name with a kingdom in the the Mahabharata where Arjun's wife Chitrangada was princess?

The 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is in its fourth week with the audience showering the show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan with lots of love. In 18 years the show made its debut on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati, or KBC as many call it, has not lost its sheen and attracts a massive following.

Along with usual broadcast, show's fans can watch Mr Bachchan posing difficult questions before contestants on digital platforms. As has been the tradition with the KBC in the past, the audience plays along with the contestant of the show. However, this time they will be actually able to play along and get a chance to sit on the hot seat and win exciting prizes.

While Jio customers will have an added advantage this year and can get a chance to sit on the hot seat facing megastar Amitabh Bachchan and can win prizes worth crores of rupees, others may just enjoy the show and play along without thinking of a prize.

Q: Which state shares its name with a kingdom in the the Mahabharata where Arjun's wife Chitrangada was princes?

Answer: Manipur

To make things easier for you, here we bring the answer to questions asked on the KBC 10.

With a new tagline ‘Kab tak rokoge’ – ‘until you stop’, this year's first episode was aired on September 3. KBC 10 will run for 12 weeks and will have 60 episodes which would be aired from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Every Friday, there will a special - KBC Karamveers – which will feature contestants who have made a contribution to the society through their actions.

This season of the KBC has been brought with some changes. The basic format of the popular quiz show remains the same, there are a few new features that have been added to enhance its appeal too. The phone-a-friend lifeline which was modified to video-a-friend last year has been scrapped this time. However, the ‘jodidaar’ lifeline which was introduced in last season is back along with a new ‘Ask the Expert’ lifeline.

The questions posed to the contestants are supposed to be comparatively tougher this time along with the use of the latest technology.