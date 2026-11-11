Kavya Maran- Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Today: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin among guests; Check key details

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are set to marry in Greece today. Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and other high-profile guests reportedly head to Greece. Check wedding and Chennai reception details.

Wedding preparations for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly in full swing in Greece. Several high-profile personalities from the film and political worlds are expected to attend the celebrations.

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin fly to Greece

Superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin were recently spotted at Chennai airport with their families, reportedly heading to Greece for the wedding festivities. Videos of the prominent guests at the airport have since gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Rajinikanth was seen wearing a black shirt and mauve trousers. Another clip showed MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin at the security check area of Chennai airport. According to reports, the guests boarded an Emirates flight to Greece via Dubai on November 9.

Superstar #Rajinikanth and Family off to #Anirudh's Wedding.. — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 9, 2026

DMK Leader MK Stalin and his family flies to Greece for gracing Anirudh - Kavya marriage ceremony. https://t.co/SqdedoC8kw November 9, 2026

The presence of the political and film personalities is also significant because of their family connections to the couple.

Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew. His father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. Kavya, meanwhile, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Kalanithi Maran and MK Stalin are cousins, making Stalin a close relative of Kavya.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Date And Venue

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11. According to NDTV, the couple held their traditional Tamil engagement ceremony on November 10.

While the wedding date and destination have been reported, the exact venue and ceremony timings have not been officially disclosed by the families.

According to sources quoted by NDTV, all meals at the celebrations were catered by Arasuvai Natarajan, who is known for catering at high-profile celebrity weddings and events.

The couple have not yet shared official pictures from their engagement ceremony, although several videos and glimpses from the celebrations have been circulating online.

Anirudh-Kavya Maran Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their intimate wedding in Greece, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

The couple's reception invitation box has also attracted attention. Designed in ivory and powder blue, the invitation was created by designer Ranjini Iyengar, who told Mid-day that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process.

Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema, sports and business are reportedly expected to attend the Chennai reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities are among those who have reportedly been invited.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Relationship: What We Know

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship first surfaced in 2025. In June that year, the music composer addressed rumours about his alleged marriage plans on X. Responding to the speculation, Anirudh wrote, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours".

His response came after a Reddit post claimed that the two had been dating for over a year and were considering marriage. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya had confirmed the relationship rumours at the time.