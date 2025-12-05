Kavach 4.0 commissioned on 738 route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah lines, Railway Minister shares BIG update

Kavach 4.0 features higher location accuracy, improved yard signal information, OFC-based station interface and direct interface to electronic interlocking integration to enhance passenger safety.

Indian Railways is installing Kavach 4.0 in a phased manner on India's two busiest rail corridors -- Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah -- to enhance safety. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that work on the automatic train protection system is being carried out now at a fast pace and is giving good results.

What is Kavach?

It is an indigenously developed, upgraded version of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. The Kavach is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order (SIL-4). It aids the Loco Pilot in running trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to do so, and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather.

Kavach 4.0

Kavach 4.0 features higher location accuracy, improved yard signal information, OFC-based station interface and direct interface to electronic interlocking integration to enhance passenger safety. Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. Within a short period, Railways has developed, tested and started deploying the Automatic Train Protection System.

Replying to supplementaries during the question hour, the minister said what the entire world has installed long back, India is doing it now as previous governments did not carry out the same earlier. Vaishnaw said the 'Kavach' is a "very very complex system which has five major sub-systems".

Explaining the system, he said, it involves installing a complete optical fibre cable along the railway track, installing the telecom towers all along the railway tracks at a certain distance defined by the availability of the radio signals, and third it involves installing Kavach data centre, which is the edge data centre a every intermediate station. Vaishnaw said the fourth sub-system is the track kavach system, which is installed every few hundred metres along the track and the final thing is the kavach device installed on the locomotive or on the train.