Katra-Vaishno Devi in 5 minutes, Delhi-Amritsar in 240 minutes, Delhi-Katra 6 hours: New expressway, ropeway planned

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Delhi-Amritsar travel time will be cut by 50 kilometers. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Central government has been developing several key roads to connect places of worship. Take for instance the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway. The expressway will drastically reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the district where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located. It will also reduce the distance between Delhi and the Jammu and Kashmir city. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will also have a spur that will go to the Punjab city, home to the Golden Temple. The time taken to travel to Katra will be reduced to just 6 hours. The Delhi-Amritsar transit will take just 4 hours. The Katra-Vaishno Devi track, meanwhile, will take place in just 5 minutes via a rope way being planned at the shrine. Normally, it takes six hour to climb the mountain where the main temple is located.

Those who can't climb the long track will be able to take the cable car to reach the main temple. The shrine board already runs a cable car till the Bhairon Baba temple whose fare is Rs 80 per person.

Many unfit people need to take horses, mules to cover the distance. These people can now reach Sanjichhat directly from the base of the mountain. The Vaishno Devi track from Katra is 12 kilometers long. The gradient factor is also high due to which it becomes physically impossible for the sick and the elderly to reach the deity.

This service will be started at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The government charges Rs 80 from Vaishno Bhavan to Bhairon temple. The 3.5-km-long journey takes place in just 5 minutes. This service ends at 6 pm. You can book the ride online as well.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 37524 crore. The expressway is 670 kilometres long. It will start by 2024-25.

The expressway will start at the Delhi-Bahadurgarh border and will connect the National Capital with Jammu and Kashmir's Katra via Punjab and Haryana. The distance between Katra and Delhi will be cut from 727 km to 588 km.

