On Friday, June 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express train from Katra to Srinagar, set to reduce the eight to nine-hour road journey to just three hours. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present during the inauguration. The new Vande Bharat Express, which will begin operations from June 7, is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project to enhance connectivity in the Kashmir region. This comes Amid PM Modi's visit to Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 innocent tourists.

Specialties of Kashmir Vande Bharat

The new Vande Bharat express are specially designed to withstand the extreme cold weather of the Himalayan region'. These trains provide comfort in the extremes of winter seasons in Jammu and Kashmir. is designed to handle the harsh winter conditions of the Himalayas. The special features are- Advanced heating systems, systems to prevent freezing of water tanks, bio-toilet tanks, and vacuum systems. The trains will also have heated windscreens and thermally insulated lavatories. The driver’s front lookout glass will be embedded with heating elements for defrosting, and to ensure clear visibility. Train’s air-brake system is also designed to function according to the harsh weather conditions. It will offer all the modern amenities, such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets and food facilities.

Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Schedule

Katra-Srinagar

Katra at 8:10 AM (Departure)

Banihal at 9:58 AM (stoppage)

Srinagar at 11:08 (Arrival)

Srinagar-Katra (This train does not run on Tuesdays)

Srinagar at at 2:00 PM (Departure)

Banihal at 3:10 PM (stoppage)

Katra at 4:48 PM (Arrival)

Srinagar-Katra

Srinagar at 8:00 AM (Departure)

Banihal at 9:02 AM (stoppage)

Katra at 10:58 AM (Arrival)

Katra-Srinagar (This train does not run on Wednesdays)

Katra at 2:55 PM (Departure)

Banihal at 4:40 PM (stoppage)

Srinagar at 5:53 PM (Arrival)

Prices

The two Vande Bharat trains, will offer four daily trips on the route. According to a railway offcial, “It has two travelling classes Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) with tickets costing ₹715 and ₹1320 respectively."

PM Modi inaugurate Chenab Bridge

PM Modi waved the National flag Tiranga as he inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL). This will ensure better connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country. It was inaugurated in the presence of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Jitendra Singh ahead of the inauguration. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges, as per ANI.